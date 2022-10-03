© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
NPR News

See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll

By Thomas James,
Virginia Lozano
Published October 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM PDT
The devastation on Fort Myers Beach is clear in a view south of Matanzas Pass Preserve.
Thomas James for WGCU/NPR
The devastation on Fort Myers Beach is clear in a view south of Matanzas Pass Preserve.

Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities. ⁠

Take a look at the photos.

Corrected: October 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM PDT
An earlier photo caption mistakenly identified the Sanibel Lighthouse as being in Fort Myers.
