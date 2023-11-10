Are you a homeowner who has run into problems on a COVID mortgage forbearance?

Millions of homeowners across the country sought help through a COVID mortgage forbearance, which was set up by Congress after the pandemic hit to allow people who lost income to skip some mortgage payments.

For many, it all worked out just fine. But others are running into serious problems getting back on track with an affordable mortgage payment once they're back on their feet financially.

If you are going through this or have been affected by it, NPR wants to hear from you!

Sharing your experience by filling out the survey below will help us understand the scope of the problem and what homeowners are going through.

We may reach out to you to find out more about your experience and ask if you'd be willing to do an interview.

