Uber Offers On-Demand Weddings In San Francisco

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Thinking about tying the knot in San Francisco this weekend? Look no further than Uber. That's right. In honor of Pride Week, the transportation service is offering on-demand weddings in the Bay Area. Uber will provide an on-site notary for license purposes. And if you haven't written your vows, Uber will provide those too. Uber says nuptials can happen between noon and six p.m. tomorrow. And quote, "from arrival to I do will take 45 to 60 minutes." You're listening to MORNING EDITION.