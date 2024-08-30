Fridays at 8:30 p.m.

With Good Reason brings together higher education institutions and Virginia Humanities to make scholarly research accessible to all. Each week, the show shares exciting discoveries, rigorous debates, and new knowledge, with ever-curious host Sarah McConnell guiding the conversation. Featured guests have included Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison discussing race in America, Mike Seeger exploring American folk music, Ruth Osorio on disability justice movements, Bruce Greyson sharing his study of near death experiences, and Nikki Giovanni reading from her poetry.