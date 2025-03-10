© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

Once "world famous" now vanished: The story of Tulare's Tagus Ranch

By Joe Moore
Published March 10, 2025 at 9:43 AM PDT
World Famous Tagus Ranch neon sign
Joe Moore
For many years, a neon sign proclaimed the "World Famous Tagus Ranch" outside what was once a country music venue, seen here in 2006.

In valley agriculture, empires can rise and fall, and sometime vanish completely. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of what was once one of the largest fruit farms in the world.

The Tagus Ranch once spanned 7,000 acres in Tulare County, near Highway 99, halfway between Tulare and Visalia. It was founded in 1912 by wealthy businessman Hulett C. Merritt, who owned a large portion of U.S. Steel. At one point, Merritt’s operation claimed to produce 10 percent of the world’s canned peaches.

The Tagus Ranch was home to multiple labor camps, a company store, restaurant, gas station, packing house cotton gin and post office. For many years workers were paid in scrip, which could only be used in the company store. In 1933, workers at the ranch went on a strike, which spread to other farms and packing houses throughout the valley. Steinbeck scholars say the strike inspired the author’s 1936 novel In Dubious Battle. During World War II, the Tagus Ranch also housed a POW camp for captured German prisoners.

Merritt died in 1956, and over the years the ranch was sold off. According to UPI, the last 325 acres were sold in 1966. In the post war era, a motel and country music venue were built along the highway on the former ranch property. The building and a giant neon sign proclaiming the “World Famous Tagus Ranch” were torn down around 2015.

Tags
Central Valley Roots TulareVisaliaAgricultureSteinbecklocal history
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore