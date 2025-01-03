© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

Arthur Wysinger: Visalia civil rights pioneer

By Joe Moore
Published January 3, 2025 at 12:03 PM PST
KVPR's Central Valley Roots

1954’s Brown vs. Board of Education ruling was one of the most significant U.S. Supreme Court decisions of the 20th century, outlawing racial segregation in public schools.

But over half a century earlier, a different legal fight here in the Central Valley helped pave the way for that landmark civil rights decision. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of Edmond Wysinger and his historic fight for equality in Visalia.

Wysinger was born enslaved around 1816 in South Carolina, to African American and Native American parents. His white enslaver brought him to California’s gold fields 1849. Wysinger eventually purchased his freedom, settling in Visalia. The Tulare County town was known during the Civil War as a hotbed for pro-slavery sympathizers.

But the racism didn’t end with the war. In 1888, Wysinger’s son Arthur was denied admission to Visalia’s whites-only public school. The district insisted he attend an inferior school for colored students. Wysinger sued the school, and the case went all the way to the California Supreme Court. In 1890 the court ruled in favor of Wysinger, saying local schools didn’t have the authority to exclude black students. Decades later the case was cited in the proceedings that led to the Brown decision.

Tags
Central Valley Roots Black History Monthlocal historyVisaliaSegregationAfrican Americanseducation
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore