May 23: This Memorial Day Weekend, A Writer Recalls His Childhood at Lemoore’s Naval Air Station

Millions are observing Memorial Day this three-day weekend and recalling the service members in the U.S. military. On today’s episode, we bring you a conversation with author Steve Emerson. He talks to us about his book chronicling what it was like growing up during the Vietnam War.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What the House budget bill could mean for Medicaid funding in the Valley, and a Porterville teacher is hailed as a hero after a stabbing attack in his classroom.