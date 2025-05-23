© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

May 23: This Memorial Day Weekend, A Writer Recalls His Childhood at Lemoore’s Naval Air Station

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Millions are observing Memorial Day this three-day weekend and recalling the service members in the U.S. military. On today’s episode, we bring you a conversation with author Steve Emerson. He talks to us about his book chronicling what it was like growing up during the Vietnam War.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What the House budget bill could mean for Medicaid funding in the Valley, and a Porterville teacher is hailed as a hero after a stabbing attack in his classroom.

