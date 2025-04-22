© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Apr. 22: Stressed Out? This Bakersfield Doctor Can Help With That

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
April is Stress Awareness Month – but honestly, this is a topic we could talk about year-round. On today’s show, we speak with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital neurologist Dr. Laura Ragna. She outlines a few stress management techniques that can help us calm down when stress is running high.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Valley residents mourn the death of Pope Francis, and why a local community college district has recently quadrupled the money spent on legal fees.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
