Apr. 22: Stressed Out? This Bakersfield Doctor Can Help With That

April is Stress Awareness Month – but honestly, this is a topic we could talk about year-round. On today’s show, we speak with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital neurologist Dr. Laura Ragna. She outlines a few stress management techniques that can help us calm down when stress is running high.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Valley residents mourn the death of Pope Francis, and why a local community college district has recently quadrupled the money spent on legal fees.