Apr. 18: Delano’s Mariachi Mestizo Celebrates 25 Years Of Music

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Mariachi Mestizo has released a new album. The group, based out of Delano, is composed of high school and middle school students, although you wouldn’t know by listening. We celebrate home-grown mariachi with band organizer Juan Morales and band member Joelynn Valencia.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Dozens protest proposed Medicaid cuts outside Congressman David Valadao’s office, and Bakersfield is making plans to nearly triple its residential sewage rates.