Apr. 18: Delano’s Mariachi Mestizo Celebrates 25 Years Of Music

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Mariachi Mestizo has released a new album. The group, based out of Delano, is composed of high school and middle school students, although you wouldn’t know by listening. We celebrate home-grown mariachi with band organizer Juan Morales and band member Joelynn Valencia.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Dozens protest proposed Medicaid cuts outside Congressman David Valadao’s office, and Bakersfield is making plans to nearly triple its residential sewage rates.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
