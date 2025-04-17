© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Apr. 17: Border Patrol Claims Its Valley Raids Were Targeted. Were They?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
When the U.S. Border Patrol conducted immigration raids earlier this year in Kern County, they said they were targeting undocumented individuals with criminal records. New reporting from CalMatters shows that wasn’t the case. Today, reporter Sergio Olmos tells us what he discovered during his investigation.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Governor Newsom announces his latest lawsuit against the White House on a stop in the Central Valley, and Fresno Police arrest a murder suspect in what was thought to be a cold case.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
