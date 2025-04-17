Apr. 17: Border Patrol Claims Its Valley Raids Were Targeted. Were They?

When the U.S. Border Patrol conducted immigration raids earlier this year in Kern County, they said they were targeting undocumented individuals with criminal records. New reporting from CalMatters shows that wasn’t the case. Today, reporter Sergio Olmos tells us what he discovered during his investigation.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Governor Newsom announces his latest lawsuit against the White House on a stop in the Central Valley, and Fresno Police arrest a murder suspect in what was thought to be a cold case.