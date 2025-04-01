Apr. 1: Arts Grants Return To Fresno Through Measure P

What do the arts have in common with parks, recreation and neighborhood safety? In Fresno, they’re all funded by the sales tax known as Measure P - and the city is now accepting new applications for its second round of Measure P arts funding. The measure awards grants to local artists and organizations. But it’s been mired in issues since its inception. Independent journalist Doug Hoagland joined us to talk about what’s new this year, and why the program got off to such a rough start.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a new wildfire is scorching part of the Eastern Sierra and thousands of farmworkers gathered in Delano yesterday to honor Cesar Chavez.