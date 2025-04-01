© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Apr. 1: Arts Grants Return To Fresno Through Measure P

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 1, 2025 at 6:48 AM PDT
What do the arts have in common with parks, recreation and neighborhood safety? In Fresno, they’re all funded by the sales tax known as Measure P - and the city is now accepting new applications for its second round of Measure P arts funding. The measure awards grants to local artists and organizations. But it’s been mired in issues since its inception. Independent journalist Doug Hoagland joined us to talk about what’s new this year, and why the program got off to such a rough start.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a new wildfire is scorching part of the Eastern Sierra and thousands of farmworkers gathered in Delano yesterday to honor Cesar Chavez.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
