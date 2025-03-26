Mar. 26: A Fund For Crime Victims Faces Calls For Reforms

The California Victim Compensation Board – a state agency that offers funding for crime victims and their families – is ailing. A recent report from our news partner CalMatters found the agency is facing a backlog of claims and recently requested an additional $4 million from the state to keep up. Today we speak with University of San Francisco professor Gena Castro Rodriguez about these struggles. Castro Rodriguez has worked with crime survivors for more than 10 years.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Two children die of flu and RSV illness in Fresno County, and why some rural California communities face upcoming funding challenges.