Mar. 26: A Fund For Crime Victims Faces Calls For Reforms

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:06 AM PDT
The California Victim Compensation Board – a state agency that offers funding for crime victims and their families – is ailing. A recent report from our news partner CalMatters found the agency is facing a backlog of claims and recently requested an additional $4 million from the state to keep up. Today we speak with University of San Francisco professor Gena Castro Rodriguez about these struggles. Castro Rodriguez has worked with crime survivors for more than 10 years.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Two children die of flu and RSV illness in Fresno County, and why some rural California communities face upcoming funding challenges.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
