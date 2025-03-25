Mar. 25: The Signs That Point To More Affordable Housing In Clovis

Affordable housing is becoming increasingly hard to find, even in the San Joaquin Valley. But housing stock might be changing – particularly in Clovis. A year after a settlement in a lawsuit related to a lack of affordable housing in the city, advocates for people experiencing homelessness are optimistic that more housing options are on the way. Fresnoland reporter Pablo Orihuela shares the latest in Clovis affordable housing.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A statewide pesticide notification system is finally up and running, and Madera County tackles noise.