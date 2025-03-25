© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 25: The Signs That Point To More Affordable Housing In Clovis

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 25, 2025 at 6:54 AM PDT
Affordable housing is becoming increasingly hard to find, even in the San Joaquin Valley. But housing stock might be changing – particularly in Clovis. A year after a settlement in a lawsuit related to a lack of affordable housing in the city, advocates for people experiencing homelessness are optimistic that more housing options are on the way. Fresnoland reporter Pablo Orihuela shares the latest in Clovis affordable housing.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A statewide pesticide notification system is finally up and running, and Madera County tackles noise.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
