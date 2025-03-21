© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Mar. 21: The Never Before Heard Orchestra Piece That Asks Deep Questions About Human Advancement

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 21, 2025 at 7:06 AM PDT
A riveting orchestral piece that explores human emotion and scientific discovery is debuting in Fresno this weekend. Today, we talk with the Director of Orchestras at Fresno State, Thomas Lownehiem, who tells us more about the meaning of “Uranium 235,” a piece written just after the atomic bombings in Japan.

Plus, the latest news headlines: United States Postal Service workers in Kern County protest possible changes by the Trump Administration and two new measles cases in the Central Valley.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
