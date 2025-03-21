Mar. 21: The Never Before Heard Orchestra Piece That Asks Deep Questions About Human Advancement

A riveting orchestral piece that explores human emotion and scientific discovery is debuting in Fresno this weekend. Today, we talk with the Director of Orchestras at Fresno State, Thomas Lownehiem, who tells us more about the meaning of “Uranium 235,” a piece written just after the atomic bombings in Japan.

Plus, the latest news headlines: United States Postal Service workers in Kern County protest possible changes by the Trump Administration and two new measles cases in the Central Valley.