Mar. 20: Are Private Psychiatric Hospitals Failing Their Own Patients?

Journalists at the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper investigated for-profit psychiatric hospitals in California and found the facilities have alarming rates of mismanagement. Those findings come as the state has tried to invest more in mental healthcare. Today, we speak with Cynthia Dizikes and Joaquin Palomino, the journalists behind the investigation, about their findings and what is being done about them.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A second case of measles is confirmed in Fresno, and Porterville city officials pause efforts to police children’s pronouns in schools.