Mar. 20: Are Private Psychiatric Hospitals Failing Their Own Patients?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
Journalists at the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper investigated for-profit psychiatric hospitals in California and found the facilities have alarming rates of mismanagement. Those findings come as the state has tried to invest more in mental healthcare. Today, we speak with Cynthia Dizikes and Joaquin Palomino, the journalists behind the investigation, about their findings and what is being done about them.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A second case of measles is confirmed in Fresno, and Porterville city officials pause efforts to police children’s pronouns in schools.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
