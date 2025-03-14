Mar. 14: What Lies Ahead For Student Loan Borrowers Under Trump?

President Donald Trump announced cuts to the Department of Education this week as part of a bigger promise to dismantle it. The department manages federal student loans. And the administration has already taken steps to change repayment and forgiveness options. On today’s show, we hear from one student loan borrower who is affected by the ongoing changes to student debt management, and he asks: what’s next?

Plus, the latest news headlines: The ACLU seeks a court injunction in its lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, and Kern County is facing a budget deficit.