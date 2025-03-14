© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 14: What Lies Ahead For Student Loan Borrowers Under Trump?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Rachel LivinalJonathan Linden
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:07 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

President Donald Trump announced cuts to the Department of Education this week as part of a bigger promise to dismantle it. The department manages federal student loans. And the administration has already taken steps to change repayment and forgiveness options. On today’s show, we hear from one student loan borrower who is affected by the ongoing changes to student debt management, and he asks: what’s next?

Plus, the latest news headlines: The ACLU seeks a court injunction in its lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, and Kern County is facing a budget deficit.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden