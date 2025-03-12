Mar. 12: California’s Student Athletes Are Seeing More Compensation For Their Work

For decades, student-athletes at colleges saw very little compensation for their work outside of the classroom. But that’s changing. In today’s episode, we talk with CalMatters reporter Adam Echelman about how new athletic rules in California are helping student-athletes get more credit – and compensation – for their performance on the field.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A case of measles is confirmed in Fresno County, and why a Fresno political group must pay a fine.