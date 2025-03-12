© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Mar. 12: California’s Student Athletes Are Seeing More Compensation For Their Work

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:58 AM PDT
For decades, student-athletes at colleges saw very little compensation for their work outside of the classroom. But that’s changing. In today’s episode, we talk with CalMatters reporter Adam Echelman about how new athletic rules in California are helping student-athletes get more credit – and compensation – for their performance on the field.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A case of measles is confirmed in Fresno County, and why a Fresno political group must pay a fine.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
