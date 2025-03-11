Mar. 11: Months After An Immigration Raid In Kern County, The ACLU Seeks Answers In Court

The American Civil Liberties Union and a private law firm are challenging the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol after an immigration raid was launched in Kern County in January. Attorneys accuse the immigration agencies of violating people’s rights during their operations. In today’s episode, we’ll hear what the ACLU is seeking in court.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A political group is investigated over a campaign mailer in Fresno, and an elderly man challenges Fresno’s anti-camping ordinance.