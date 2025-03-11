© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 11: Months After An Immigration Raid In Kern County, The ACLU Seeks Answers In Court

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:12 AM PDT
The American Civil Liberties Union and a private law firm are challenging the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol after an immigration raid was launched in Kern County in January. Attorneys accuse the immigration agencies of violating people’s rights during their operations. In today’s episode, we’ll hear what the ACLU is seeking in court.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A political group is investigated over a campaign mailer in Fresno, and an elderly man challenges Fresno’s anti-camping ordinance.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
