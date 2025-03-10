© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 10: How Will Fresno Cover A $20 Million Deficit?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 10, 2025 at 7:09 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The city of Fresno, California's fifth-largest city, is facing a $20 million deficit. In the coming month, the mayor and city council are expected to announce their plans to tackle the budget shortfall. Today, we speak with Fresnoland government accountability reporter Omar S. Rashad. He lays out what is causing the deficit and the potential solutions to fix it, including possible new taxes on residents.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New details in Trump's order to dump Tulare County water and star spellers gear up for big competitions.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden