Mar. 10: How Will Fresno Cover A $20 Million Deficit?

The city of Fresno, California's fifth-largest city, is facing a $20 million deficit. In the coming month, the mayor and city council are expected to announce their plans to tackle the budget shortfall. Today, we speak with Fresnoland government accountability reporter Omar S. Rashad. He lays out what is causing the deficit and the potential solutions to fix it, including possible new taxes on residents.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New details in Trump's order to dump Tulare County water and star spellers gear up for big competitions.