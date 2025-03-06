Mar. 6: Should We Leave Behind ‘El Niño’ and ‘La Niña’ As Rain Predictors?

The weather terms “El Niño” and “La Niña” have long been indicators of how wet a year is likely to be. El Niño years are typically predicted to be super wet years, while La Niña years are considered dry. But new research suggests those forecasts aren’t always accurate. We speak with UC San Diego oceanographer Rosa Luna-Niño about why – and what she suggests we look at instead.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including: Mass worker protests in Kern County and why two eagles in the San Bernardino Mountains are now internet celebrities.