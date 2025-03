Spring is weeks away, and it’s time for crops like almond farms to bloom. A key part of that process is bees, but they’re dying in large numbers. Today, we speak with San Francisco Chronicle reporter Maliya Ellis about this concerning phenomenon to hear what’s behind it and what it could mean for the Central Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: DOGE cuts are hitting the Valley, and the Sierra Nevada snowpack is so far lower than last year.