Feb. 24: The Lucrative Farm Tax Break You Probably Haven’t Heard About

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 24, 2025 at 7:03 AM PST
A California farm tax break approved in the 1960s is still helping produce profits for farmland owners today. But a new investigation by the news website Fresnoland is shining light on the unequal distribution of those profits. Today, we speak with Fresnoland’s Gregory Weaver, who breaks down The Williamson Act.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Protest against Republicans are planned over proposed medicaid cuts, and Fresno State basketball players are accused of sports betting.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
