Feb. 24: The Lucrative Farm Tax Break You Probably Haven’t Heard About

A California farm tax break approved in the 1960s is still helping produce profits for farmland owners today. But a new investigation by the news website Fresnoland is shining light on the unequal distribution of those profits. Today, we speak with Fresnoland’s Gregory Weaver, who breaks down The Williamson Act.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Protest against Republicans are planned over proposed medicaid cuts, and Fresno State basketball players are accused of sports betting.