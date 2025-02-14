© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Feb. 14: De-Stigmatizing The Challenges Facing Women In Agriculture

Published February 14, 2025 at 6:50 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Agriculture has long been perceived as a male-dominated industry. However, women are increasingly taking on leadership and management roles in the field. At this year’s World Ag Expo in Tulare, challenges facing women in agriculture were the focus of one seminar. In this episode, KVPR sits down with Amy Wolfe of the California Farmland Trust to talk about this topic.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Fresno appointing a new police chief and local sheriffs' calling for reform to California's sanctuary law.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
