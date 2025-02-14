Feb. 14: De-Stigmatizing The Challenges Facing Women In Agriculture

Agriculture has long been perceived as a male-dominated industry. However, women are increasingly taking on leadership and management roles in the field. At this year’s World Ag Expo in Tulare, challenges facing women in agriculture were the focus of one seminar. In this episode, KVPR sits down with Amy Wolfe of the California Farmland Trust to talk about this topic.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Fresno appointing a new police chief and local sheriffs' calling for reform to California's sanctuary law.