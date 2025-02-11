Feb. 11: Funding At Stake For The Tiny Fish At Center Of California’s Water Wars

President Donald Trump is cutting funding for a lab that studies a small fish known as the Delta Smelt. The tiny fish are an indicator species, meaning they help reveal the health of the ecosystems where they live. But the fish have also become a symbol of the tension between environmental groups and many politicians. Today we’re talking with John Buse from the Center for Biological Diversity about the future of the fish.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the latest on the reopening of Madera Community Hospital and the opening of the World Ag Expo.