Feb. 10: National Immigration Debate Reaches Fresno Classrooms

The immigration debate over President Trump’s enforcement policies has reached classrooms. In recent weeks, hundreds of Central Valley students have walked out of class and protested in the street because they are concerned about mass deportation efforts. Today, we speak with Esther Quintanilla, a reporter at the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, about how schools and educators are responding to immigration concerns among students and parents.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how farmers reacted to Trump’s release of Valley water and a rabies scare in Reedley.