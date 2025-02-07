© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Feb. 7: Trump. Executive Actions. And Central Valley Agriculture.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:02 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Agriculture. Water. Immigration. Many of President Trump’s earliest actions back in office have had direct effects on the Central Valley. Today, we speak with Casey Creamer, president and CEO of California Citrus Mutual. He discusses Trump’s recent executive orders and how his organization is wading through the politics.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the CSU faculty union’s response to working with A.I. companies and delays for Yosemite National Park entrance reservations.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden