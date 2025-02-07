Feb. 7: Trump. Executive Actions. And Central Valley Agriculture.

Agriculture. Water. Immigration. Many of President Trump’s earliest actions back in office have had direct effects on the Central Valley. Today, we speak with Casey Creamer, president and CEO of California Citrus Mutual. He discusses Trump’s recent executive orders and how his organization is wading through the politics.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the CSU faculty union’s response to working with A.I. companies and delays for Yosemite National Park entrance reservations.