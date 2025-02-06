© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Feb. 6: How Do Students Learn Best? Why The Question Is Dividing Madera Community College

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan LindenKerry Klein
Published February 6, 2025 at 7:21 AM PST
Faculty and administration at Madera Community College are at odds over a new teaching method. Competency-based education prioritizes course mastery over grades – and students learn at their own pace. It has been tried in other colleges, but a recent attempt to bring it to Madera met some roadblocks. We speak with a faculty leader about what this means for the future of the practice.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Cesar Chavez Boulevard moving forward in Fresno and Clovis residents seeking to become a “non-sanctuary city.”

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
