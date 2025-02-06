Feb. 6: How Do Students Learn Best? Why The Question Is Dividing Madera Community College

Faculty and administration at Madera Community College are at odds over a new teaching method. Competency-based education prioritizes course mastery over grades – and students learn at their own pace. It has been tried in other colleges, but a recent attempt to bring it to Madera met some roadblocks. We speak with a faculty leader about what this means for the future of the practice.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Cesar Chavez Boulevard moving forward in Fresno and Clovis residents seeking to become a “non-sanctuary city.”