Feb. 3: In A Small Mountain Town, A Pile Of Dirt Becomes A Viral Sensation

What’s in a pile of dirt? For residents of the small Sierra Nevada community of Oakhurst, the answer is unity–and a little bit of mischief. On today’s show, KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal takes us to the town where a seemingly normal dirt mound became a viral sensation. We also hear what it inspired residents to do next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the reason why some are taking part in a “day without immigrants,” and why normally dry rivers were flowing this past weekend in Tulare County.