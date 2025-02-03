© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Feb. 3: In A Small Mountain Town, A Pile Of Dirt Becomes A Viral Sensation

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Rachel LivinalJonathan Linden
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:10 AM PST
What’s in a pile of dirt? For residents of the small Sierra Nevada community of Oakhurst, the answer is unity–and a little bit of mischief. On today’s show, KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal takes us to the town where a seemingly normal dirt mound became a viral sensation. We also hear what it inspired residents to do next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the reason why some are taking part in a “day without immigrants,” and why normally dry rivers were flowing this past weekend in Tulare County.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
