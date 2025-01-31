© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 31: History Of Ag Workers Is The Focus Of New Bakersfield Program

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 31, 2025 at 6:54 AM PST
San Joaquin Valley agriculture has a rich history, particularly the largely immigrant workers who have sustained it for generations. An education program in Bakersfield is calling teachers to learn about it. Today, we speak with Adam Sawyer, who is leading the project "California Dreamin’: Migration, Work, and Settlement in the Other California." We’ll hear about its goals and mission.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the impact of Trump’s orders on Valley refugee agencies and the capture of a Kings County kidnapping suspect in Mexico.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
