Jan. 31: History Of Ag Workers Is The Focus Of New Bakersfield Program

San Joaquin Valley agriculture has a rich history, particularly the largely immigrant workers who have sustained it for generations. An education program in Bakersfield is calling teachers to learn about it. Today, we speak with Adam Sawyer, who is leading the project "California Dreamin’: Migration, Work, and Settlement in the Other California." We’ll hear about its goals and mission.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the impact of Trump’s orders on Valley refugee agencies and the capture of a Kings County kidnapping suspect in Mexico.