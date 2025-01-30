Jan. 30: President Trump Is Pushing A Complicated Water Plan In California. We Explain.

Water in California is a complicated subject. But now, President Donald Trump is pushing an idea to send water from Northern California down to places like Los Angeles. His reason? Provide enough water to fight fires. But moving water like that is not so simple. And then there are issues like drought. Today we speak with Alastair Bland from CalMatters, who brings us the logistical challenges of this idea.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including what the latest strain of bird flu might mean for humans and should California leave the U.S.?