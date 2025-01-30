© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 30: President Trump Is Pushing A Complicated Water Plan In California. We Explain.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:59 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Water in California is a complicated subject. But now, President Donald Trump is pushing an idea to send water from Northern California down to places like Los Angeles. His reason? Provide enough water to fight fires. But moving water like that is not so simple. And then there are issues like drought. Today we speak with Alastair Bland from CalMatters, who brings us the logistical challenges of this idea.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including what the latest strain of bird flu might mean for humans and should California leave the U.S.?

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden