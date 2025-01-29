© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 29: Amid An Immigration Crackdown, One Woman Tells Immigrant Stories Through Art

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 29, 2025 at 6:56 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Immigration is a major topic driving the news these days. From a crackdown on immigrants without legal status – to a promise of mass deportations – there are human stories behind the headlines. Today, we speak with Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana, who is turning to art in order to showcase the faces of those affected by immigration policies.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Fresno Unified going after vaping and the new plans to fix budget issues at the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden