Jan. 29: Amid An Immigration Crackdown, One Woman Tells Immigrant Stories Through Art

Immigration is a major topic driving the news these days. From a crackdown on immigrants without legal status – to a promise of mass deportations – there are human stories behind the headlines. Today, we speak with Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana, who is turning to art in order to showcase the faces of those affected by immigration policies.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Fresno Unified going after vaping and the new plans to fix budget issues at the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.