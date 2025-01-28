Jan 28: Too Many Animals. Fresno Tries To Close A Gap In Animal Services

The City of Fresno has been dealing with a pet problem. There are too many animals needing care and there are also not enough potential pet owners. Today, we speak with Alma Torres, Interim Director of the Fresno Animal Center, about how the shelter is trying to close the gaps in animal services in such a large city.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new strain of bird flu found in Merced County and Rep. Gray's plans for a Valley swearing-in ceremony.