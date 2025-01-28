© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Jan 28: Too Many Animals. Fresno Tries To Close A Gap In Animal Services

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:57 AM PST
The City of Fresno has been dealing with a pet problem. There are too many animals needing care and there are also not enough potential pet owners. Today, we speak with Alma Torres, Interim Director of the Fresno Animal Center, about how the shelter is trying to close the gaps in animal services in such a large city.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new strain of bird flu found in Merced County and Rep. Gray's plans for a Valley swearing-in ceremony.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
