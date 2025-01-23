© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 23: California Officially Banned ‘Ag Burning.’ How We Got Here

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:50 AM PST
Farmers in the Central Valley have relied on burning agricultural waste to get rid of it for decades. But a new law that finally took effect this year is putting an end to that practice. Today, we speak with a former legislator who crafted the ag-burning legislation in California, and we hear why it took so long to implement.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the UFW getting a threatening mailer and Fresno’s international airport seeing more traffic.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
