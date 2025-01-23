Jan. 23: California Officially Banned ‘Ag Burning.’ How We Got Here
Farmers in the Central Valley have relied on burning agricultural waste to get rid of it for decades. But a new law that finally took effect this year is putting an end to that practice. Today, we speak with a former legislator who crafted the ag-burning legislation in California, and we hear why it took so long to implement.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including the UFW getting a threatening mailer and Fresno’s international airport seeing more traffic.