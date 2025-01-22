Jan. 22: Where Valley Democrats Stand With Trump Back In Power

With the Democratic Party losing control of the federal government's executive and legislative branches, how will Democratic leaders in the Central Valley respond? Today, we speak with Ruben Zarate, chairman of the Fresno County Democratic Party. He discusses why Democrats might have struggled with this election and how they intend to respond to Trump’s immigration policies.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Trump’s orders to overhaul how the state conveys water and new state funding to recover from wildfires.