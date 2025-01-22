© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 22: Where Valley Democrats Stand With Trump Back In Power

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 22, 2025 at 6:49 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

With the Democratic Party losing control of the federal government's executive and legislative branches, how will Democratic leaders in the Central Valley respond? Today, we speak with Ruben Zarate, chairman of the Fresno County Democratic Party. He discusses why Democrats might have struggled with this election and how they intend to respond to Trump’s immigration policies.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Trump’s orders to overhaul how the state conveys water and new state funding to recover from wildfires.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden