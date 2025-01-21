© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 21: Why A False Rumor About The Resnicks Took Hold On Social Media

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 21, 2025 at 7:01 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

For first responders, fighting raging fires in Los Angeles County is one thing. But how do you fight misinformation building around the fires? In recent weeks, the news cycle has been consumed not just by fire coverage on the ground, but also by headlines sparked by false information online. Today, we’re joined by Lois Henry, editor of SJV Water, who helps debunk a claim that a billionaire couple hoarded state water as LA burned.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how bird flu has left beef cattle untouched and how some are teaching “climate resilience.”

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
