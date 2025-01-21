Jan. 21: Why A False Rumor About The Resnicks Took Hold On Social Media

For first responders, fighting raging fires in Los Angeles County is one thing. But how do you fight misinformation building around the fires? In recent weeks, the news cycle has been consumed not just by fire coverage on the ground, but also by headlines sparked by false information online. Today, we’re joined by Lois Henry, editor of SJV Water, who helps debunk a claim that a billionaire couple hoarded state water as LA burned.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how bird flu has left beef cattle untouched and how some are teaching “climate resilience.”