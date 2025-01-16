Jan. 16: Gov. Newsom Faces Upcoming Tests To His Healthcare Agenda

As California Gov. Gavin Newsom battles with Donald Trump over his response to raging wildfires in Los Angeles County, he’s also staring down other fights when the incoming president takes office. Since becoming governor in 2019, Newsom vowed to dramatically improve healthcare access and services in the state–with mixed results. Today, we speak with Angela Hart from KFF Health News about how Trump could further complicate that agenda.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Attorney General Rob Bonta stepping into a small-town election fight and a controversial city manager in the Valley is out.