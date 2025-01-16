© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 16: Gov. Newsom Faces Upcoming Tests To His Healthcare Agenda

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:54 AM PST
As California Gov. Gavin Newsom battles with Donald Trump over his response to raging wildfires in Los Angeles County, he’s also staring down other fights when the incoming president takes office. Since becoming governor in 2019, Newsom vowed to dramatically improve healthcare access and services in the state–with mixed results. Today, we speak with Angela Hart from KFF Health News about how Trump could further complicate that agenda.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Attorney General Rob Bonta stepping into a small-town election fight and a controversial city manager in the Valley is out.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
