© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 15: We Asked An Economic Expert How A Trump Administration Could Impact Your Wallet

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

President-elect Donald Trump made many promises during his re-election campaign. Mass deportations and tariffs on foreign goods were at the forefront. Today, we speak with Richard Gearhart, an economics professor at California State University, Bakersfield, on how things could shape up. He also shares how some economic policies could impact the Central Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the Wonderful Company dispelling rumors over water usage and Rep. David Valadao responding to immigrant arrests.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden