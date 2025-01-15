Jan. 15: We Asked An Economic Expert How A Trump Administration Could Impact Your Wallet

President-elect Donald Trump made many promises during his re-election campaign. Mass deportations and tariffs on foreign goods were at the forefront. Today, we speak with Richard Gearhart, an economics professor at California State University, Bakersfield, on how things could shape up. He also shares how some economic policies could impact the Central Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the Wonderful Company dispelling rumors over water usage and Rep. David Valadao responding to immigrant arrests.