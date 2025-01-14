Jan. 14: Madera Community Hospital Crawls Toward Reopening – Two Years After Closing

Madera Community Hospital has remained closed for more than two years. The building’s poor condition, as well as hiring challenges, have stood in the way after it was purchased by a new company last spring. Today we speak with the man who will serve as the hospital’s new CEO, Steve Stark, about the return of Madera County’s only general hospital.

Plus the latest news headlines, including California’s shifting prison funding and why some UC Merced lecturers won’t return to class.