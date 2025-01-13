© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 13: Could California’s Next Big Wildfire Happen In Our Own Backyard?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published January 13, 2025 at 7:22 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The death toll from fires raging in Los Angeles County has risen to 24. Thousands of structures are destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people are under evacuation. As that wildfire disaster continues to unfold, what awaits us in our own backyard? We speak with Ashley Nebeker, executive director of the Eastern Madera County Fire Safe Council, about the critical information residents in places like California’s Sierra Nevada need to know.

Plus the latest news headlines, including mass protests in the Valley after border patrol arrests, and drought is once again setting into California.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
