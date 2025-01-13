Jan. 13: Could California’s Next Big Wildfire Happen In Our Own Backyard?

The death toll from fires raging in Los Angeles County has risen to 24. Thousands of structures are destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people are under evacuation. As that wildfire disaster continues to unfold, what awaits us in our own backyard? We speak with Ashley Nebeker, executive director of the Eastern Madera County Fire Safe Council, about the critical information residents in places like California’s Sierra Nevada need to know.

Plus the latest news headlines, including mass protests in the Valley after border patrol arrests, and drought is once again setting into California.