Jan. 10: What Immigrant Support Groups Say About Surprise Border Patrol Arrests

This week, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency conducted dozens of arrests in Kern County. More arrests are expected in other parts of the Central Valley, according to officials. On today's show, we speak with Eleazar Valdez of the non-profit Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative, or CVIIC. He discusses people's rights when encountering border patrol.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how immigrant arrests were felt in Bakersfield and a Hollywood actor who is thankful for Fresno firefighters.