© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 10: What Immigrant Support Groups Say About Surprise Border Patrol Arrests

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

This week, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency conducted dozens of arrests in Kern County. More arrests are expected in other parts of the Central Valley, according to officials. On today's show, we speak with Eleazar Valdez of the non-profit Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative, or CVIIC. He discusses people's rights when encountering border patrol.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how immigrant arrests were felt in Bakersfield and a Hollywood actor who is thankful for Fresno firefighters.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden