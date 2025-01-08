Jan. 8: Where Does California’s High-Speed Rail Project Stand Right Now?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom marked a significant milestone in the construction of the state’s high-speed rail this week. He visited Kern County to break ground on a railhead needed to begin laying track. But where exactly does the long-anticipated – and costly – project stand today? On today’s show, we speak with Fresno Bee reporter Tim Sheehan, who has been covering the project for a decade.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including potential gaps in bird flu monitoring in the Valley, and why California residents pay higher electricity rates.