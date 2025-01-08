© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 8: Where Does California’s High-Speed Rail Project Stand Right Now?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:01 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

California Gov. Gavin Newsom marked a significant milestone in the construction of the state’s high-speed rail this week. He visited Kern County to break ground on a railhead needed to begin laying track. But where exactly does the long-anticipated – and costly – project stand today? On today’s show, we speak with Fresno Bee reporter Tim Sheehan, who has been covering the project for a decade.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including potential gaps in bird flu monitoring in the Valley, and why California residents pay higher electricity rates.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
