Jan. 7: Breaking Down How ‘Forever Chemicals’ Got Into Our Water

A group of synthetic chemicals known as “PFAS” are more commonly known as “forever chemicals” because they are difficult to break down in the environment. They are found in everyday products like non-stick pans and waterproof clothing. But they are also posing health risks. Today, we speak with Hannah Norman, a reporter with KFF Health News, about how the chemicals are being detected in an unexpected place.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Gov. Gavin Newsom breaking ground on a high-speed rail railhead and a hiker being found dead on Mount Whitney.