Central Valley Daily

Jan. 6: The Central Valley Is Sinking At Record Rates. Researchers Propose These Solutions.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 6, 2025 at 7:01 AM PST
The land beneath the Central Valley has been sinking since the 1920s. New research from Stanford University shows that the sinking, known as “subsidence,” is continuing at a record-breaking pace. Today, we speak with Drs. Rosemary Knight and Matthew Lees. They discuss their new research and what they say are solutions to reverse land sinking.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the status of a spider monkey found in a Madera County traffic stop and new rules for state mental hospital releases.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
