Jan. 6: The Central Valley Is Sinking At Record Rates. Researchers Propose These Solutions.

The land beneath the Central Valley has been sinking since the 1920s. New research from Stanford University shows that the sinking, known as “subsidence,” is continuing at a record-breaking pace. Today, we speak with Drs. Rosemary Knight and Matthew Lees. They discuss their new research and what they say are solutions to reverse land sinking.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the status of a spider monkey found in a Madera County traffic stop and new rules for state mental hospital releases.