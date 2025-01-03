© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 3: How California Is Working To Create A 'Pipeline' For Cybersecurity Careers

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST
Thousands of cybersecurity jobs remain unfilled in the Central Valley and across California. Much of the shortage is caused by a lack of trained workers. Fresno State and other state universities are working to expand cybersecurity education to help fill the gaps. On today's show, we speak with Fresno State criminology professor Dr. Keith Clement, who is helping lead the charge in growing the local cybersecurity workforce.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
