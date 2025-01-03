Jan. 3: How California Is Working To Create A 'Pipeline' For Cybersecurity Careers
Thousands of cybersecurity jobs remain unfilled in the Central Valley and across California. Much of the shortage is caused by a lack of trained workers. Fresno State and other state universities are working to expand cybersecurity education to help fill the gaps. On today's show, we speak with Fresno State criminology professor Dr. Keith Clement, who is helping lead the charge in growing the local cybersecurity workforce.