Dec. 23: An Iconic Bar Sign in Bakersfield Comes Home

After a seven-year search, a neon sign belonging to the iconic Trout's bar in Bakersfield has returned home after being stolen. But it's not just any sign, it's part of Bakersfield's country music roots. Today, we talk to KVPR reporter Joshua Yeager, who shares the improbable story of how the sign was found – and what it means to musicians today.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including farmworkers getting protective equipment against bird flu and how medical debt will not affect credit reports starting in 2025.