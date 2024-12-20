© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPRX 89.1 is currently offline in Bakersfield. Listen online at KVPR.org
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 20: California Is Pushing Bilingual Education – Years After Lifting A Ban On It

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Despite being the most linguistically diverse state in the country, California struggles with bilingual education. Part of the struggle stems from a nearly 20-year ban on bilingual education that ended in 2016. Today, we speak with CalMatters reporter Tara Garcia Mathewson. She discusses recent reporting on the effort to expand bilingual education access in the state.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how health officials are optimistic about a bird flu emergency declaration and how did a Kern County inmate escape?

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden