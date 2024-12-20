Dec. 20: California Is Pushing Bilingual Education – Years After Lifting A Ban On It

Despite being the most linguistically diverse state in the country, California struggles with bilingual education. Part of the struggle stems from a nearly 20-year ban on bilingual education that ended in 2016. Today, we speak with CalMatters reporter Tara Garcia Mathewson. She discusses recent reporting on the effort to expand bilingual education access in the state.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how health officials are optimistic about a bird flu emergency declaration and how did a Kern County inmate escape?