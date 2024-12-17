© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 17: Four Months After Bird Flu Was Found In The Valley, Where Are We Now?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:10 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Tulare County is one of the country’s top dairy-producing counties. But now, four months after the first detection of avian influenza in California dairy cows, how is the county handling the outbreak? In today’s episode, we get an update from KVPR’s Kerry Klein. She tells us how bird flu is also affecting humans.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including sentencing for Bitwise Industries co-founders, and, could blood tests determine unhealthy alcohol use?

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden