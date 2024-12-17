Dec. 17: Four Months After Bird Flu Was Found In The Valley, Where Are We Now?

Tulare County is one of the country’s top dairy-producing counties. But now, four months after the first detection of avian influenza in California dairy cows, how is the county handling the outbreak? In today’s episode, we get an update from KVPR’s Kerry Klein. She tells us how bird flu is also affecting humans.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including sentencing for Bitwise Industries co-founders, and, could blood tests determine unhealthy alcohol use?