Dec. 13: Birds Are Real. And You Can Help Count Them During This Year’s ‘Christmas Bird Count’

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 13, 2024 at 7:11 AM PST
Every winter, thousands of people up and down the Western Hemisphere gather to observe and count birds around them. It’s part of the annual Christmas Bird Count hosted by the National Audubon Society. On today’s show, we speak with Ian Sourza-Cole from Audubon. He explains this unique experience and how you can take part.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including tips about mistletoes and who is jumping into the special race for Assembly District 32.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
