Dec. 13: Birds Are Real. And You Can Help Count Them During This Year’s ‘Christmas Bird Count’

Every winter, thousands of people up and down the Western Hemisphere gather to observe and count birds around them. It’s part of the annual Christmas Bird Count hosted by the National Audubon Society. On today’s show, we speak with Ian Sourza-Cole from Audubon. He explains this unique experience and how you can take part.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including tips about mistletoes and who is jumping into the special race for Assembly District 32.