Dec. 12: Despite Law, Many State Universities Still House Native American Remains
California universities are required to return Native American remains to their rightful tribes. However, a recent state audit shows many San Joaquin Valley universities still hold many of the items. KVPR's Rachel Livinal discusses her recent reporting on what is being done to get the remains and artifacts returned.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including former Rep. TJ Cox's plans to plead guilty to financial crimes and a special election is set for Assembly District 32.