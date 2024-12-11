© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Dec. 11: Behind The Push – And Controversy – To Designate Part Of The Sierra Nevada As A National Monument

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM PST
An effort is growing to designate over a million acres of Sierra Nevada land as a national monument. But the proposal also has strong opposition. Opponents say it would devastate the local outdoors economy. On today’s show, we speak with Deanna Lynn Wulff, who is part of a group advocating for the “Range of Light National Monument.”

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new social media bill going before the state legislature and Fresno city workers plan to strike.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
