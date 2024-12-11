Dec. 11: Behind The Push – And Controversy – To Designate Part Of The Sierra Nevada As A National Monument

An effort is growing to designate over a million acres of Sierra Nevada land as a national monument. But the proposal also has strong opposition. Opponents say it would devastate the local outdoors economy. On today’s show, we speak with Deanna Lynn Wulff, who is part of a group advocating for the “Range of Light National Monument.”

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new social media bill going before the state legislature and Fresno city workers plan to strike.